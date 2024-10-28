Ammunition1.Direct: Your New Go-To For Ammunition At Direct Warehouse Prices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

California-based Ammunition Retailer Expands Direct-to-Consumer Sales Nationwide

Ammunition1, a nationally recognized ammunition retailer based in California, has officially launched its new direct-to-consumer eCommerce as of October 2024 at Specializing in providing customers with high-quality ammunition shipped directly to their door, Ammunition1 focuses on states in the U.S. where direct to door is permitted. "Launching Ammunition1 marks an important milestone as it allows us to offer top-quality ammunition at direct warehouse prices eliminating all excess costs in the system," said Kevin Krieser, Founder of Ammunition1.

With a strong reputation in the industry, Ammunition1 stands out not only for its competitive prices but also for its dedication to quality and customer service. The company operates two retail stores in California and proudly manufactures its own line of ammunition, focusing on popular calibers such as 9mm and .223 designed specifically for training purposes.

What Sets Ammunition1 Apart?

Nationwide Direct Shipping : Ammunition1 ensures that customers in states where ammunition can be legally shipped directly to consumers can now enjoy the convenience of home delivery. The company has streamlined its online shopping process, offering an easy and secure way to purchase ammunition from the comfort of home.

Factory-Direct Prices : With the motto "Ammunition at Direct Warehouse Prices," Ammunition1 is committed to offering unbeatable pricing on ammunition. By cutting out the middleman, the company passes on savings to the customer, ensuring that high-quality ammunition is affordable and accessible.

Premium Quality : Ammunition1 operates its own factory, focusing on manufacturing training rounds in the widely-used 9mm and .223 calibers. This hands-on production ensures the highest levels of quality control, providing customers with reliable ammunition at competitive prices.

A Trusted Name in Ammunition

Established in California with a strong foundation in the ammunition industry, Ammunition1 is backed by years of experience, a customer-first philosophy, and a commitment to innovation. The launch of its 2nd eCommerce platform reflects the company's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of today's ammunition buyers.

Contact Information

Website :

Phone : (424) 388-9713

Email : [email protected]

