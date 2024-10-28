Ozop Capital Partners, Inc. Enters Agreement With Empire Auto Protect

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Empire Auto Protect to White Label the Fully Charged VSC as EMPIRE PLUS

Warwick, NY, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OZOP Capital Partners, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ozop Solutions, Inc. (OZSC or the“Company”) , announces the execution of a White Label Agreement with Empire Auto Protect, a leading provider of comprehensive protection and aftermarket products to the automotive industry.

Under the agreement, Empire will white label the Royal Administration's Fully Charged Vehicle Service Contract, incorporating their own branding as Empire Plus . OZOP Plus will be providing battery protection and will be ceded the battery portion of all premiums sold through Empire. Empire's version of the Fully Charged VSC will offer the same enhanced features and benefits of the Fully Charged VSC to their extensive customer base through their well-established marketing programs.

The benefits of this white-label agreement are that Empire can immediately go to market with their branded version of the Fully Charged VSC and will also use Royal Administration as the Third-Party Administrator (the“TPA”) for any claims. Royal provides their TPA services for processing claims through their claims center. This seamless integration of services ensures that consumers and dealerships will experience a smooth and efficient claims process, further enhancing their overall experience.

Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Plus stated,“This agreement opens new revenue opportunities for OZOP Plus, from Empire's comprehensive national marketing network which sees a monthly average of 5,000 + vehicle service policies written nationwide. This expansion allows the Fully Charged VSC to be accessible to new and current EV owners in addition to our total of 7,000+ dealerships, consolidating the strengths of both Royal Administration, Ozop Plus, and Empire within the automotive industry.”

Empire Auto Protect, a trusted name in the automotive market, boasts a remarkable 17 -year track record of offering a wide variety of top-rated vehicle service protection plans. As they launch a new Electric Vehicle product, the company is equally enthusiastic about integrating the Fully Charged VSC into their existing portfolio. This move aims to fortify their position in the market and provide their customers with a comprehensive suite of offerings to protect and enhance their electric vehicles.

Robin and Michael Isaac Kassin, CEO & CFO of Empire Auto Protect talked about the partnership with Ozop Plus:“With this collaboration, we're leveraging Empire Auto Protect's cutting-edge digital technology to meet the evolving needs of today's drivers. We're excited to lead the warranty sector into a new era of efficiency and accessibility. Through our partnership with OZOP Plus, we will become the leading provider for EV and hybrid vehicles for all automotive warranty needs. This partnership will give customers access to a large network of fully charged Vehicle Service Contracts, offering the best warranty options tailored to each consumer, giving all drivers the peace of mind they deserve.”

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions ( ) is the flagship company that oversees a wide variety of products in various stages of development in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Empire Auto Protect

Empire Auto Protect is at the forefront of transforming the auto warranty landscape by integrating cutting-edge technology into every aspect of our services. Much like how Apple revolutionized consumer electronics and Tesla redefined automotive innovation, we are setting new standards in the warranty sector.

Our advanced digital platforms streamline the warranty process, making it more efficient and user-friendly for customers. By harnessing data analytics and seamless online tools, we empower consumers with tailored warranty solutions that meet their unique needs. This commitment to innovation not only enhances customer experience but also positions Empire Auto Protect as the leading technology provider in the automotive warranty industry, driving it into a new digital age.

About Automated Room Controls, Inc.

Also known as ARC, Inc. its mission is to deliver cutting-edge technology that simplifies complex control needs, ensuring seamless integration and exceptional performance. We aim to lead the industry by continuously innovating and providing solutions that meet the evolving demands of our customers. Our vision is to make control systems smarter, more efficient, and more accessible to everyone.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.



Ozop Energy Systems is a manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

About Ozop Engineering and Design

Ozop Engineering and Design engineers' energy efficient, easy to install and use, digital lighting controls solutions for commercial buildings, campuses, and sports complexes throughout North America. Products include relays panels, controllers, occupancy/vacancy sensors, daylight sensors and wall switch stations. Ozop has a dedicated design team that produces system drawings and a technical support group for product questions and onsite system commissioning. Our mission is to be recognized for our deep understanding of power management systems and ability to provide the right solution for each facility.

About Ozop Capital Partners

Ozop Capital Partners, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and wholly owns EV Insurance Company, Inc. (“EVIC”). EVIC, DBA Ozop Plus is licensed as a captive insurer that reinsures.

