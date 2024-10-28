Shift4 Teams Up With Mesh To Offer Merchants Crypto Payment Capabilities In Over 45 Countries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The integration will enable more than 200,000 merchants to automatically convert payments into local currencies

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the modern connectivity layer for

crypto that makes payments and deposits seamless, unveiled its new integration with Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR ), the global leader in integrated payments and commerce technology. Shift4's new feature, powered by Mesh, will now allow its merchants to accept payments worldwide, making it the first global payments leader to allow its customers to accept with one click.

Thanks to Mesh's secure, scalable API infrastructure, crypto payments will automatically be converted into local currencies and seamlessly settled, reducing complexity for merchants and eliminating conversion risks.

"Our team is excited to bring crypto payments mainstream," said Alex Wilson, Head of Crypto at Shift4. "This has been a goal of ours ever since the acquisition of The Giving Block in 2022 and the formation of the Crypto Innovation Center at Shift4. We're excited to be the first global payments company offering this to our merchants."

As demand for crypto payments keeps growing, a Deloitte report found that two-thirds (64%) of merchants found that their customers have significant interest in using digital currencies for payments. With over 600 million crypto users and increased interest in stablecoins, Shift4's new feature is designed to meet that demand, providing a secure and efficient way for merchants worldwide to tap into the crypto economy. TAO Group and BLADE will be among some of the first customers to use the new capability. Both have already had substantial interest from their customers for crypto payment options.

"People often forget that Bitcoin started as peer-to-peer electronic cash, not as an investment asset," said Bam Azizi, CEO and Co-Founder at Mesh. "These new features not only represent a significant leap forward for the crypto industry, but also a return to the original vision of truly decentralized digital payments. We are very proud to partner with an industry leader like Shift4 and are excited to help them unlock these benefits for their merchants. "

With over $45M in backing from top investors including PayPal Ventures, Galaxy, and Revolut's QuantumLight, Mesh is rapidly becoming a major player in the crypto space, launching integrations with industry leaders like Coinbase, MetaMask, and MoonPay.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh aims to build an open, connected, and secure crypto ecosystem. As the modern connectivity layer for crypto, Mesh unlocks new use cases such as crypto payments and payouts, deposits, on and off-ramping, transfers, and more within a unified platform. With over 300 integrations, Mesh is pioneering the creation of a connected and embedded crypto ecosystem that benefits both businesses and users. For more information, visit .

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR ) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.

