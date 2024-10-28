Scienjoy To Participate And Present At LD Micro Main Event XVII On October 28-30, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:

SJ ) ("Scienjoy" or the "Company"), an interactive entertainment leader in the Chinese market, today announced that the Company's key executives will participate and present in both group presentation and private one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors at the LD Micro Main Event XVII being held on

October 28-30, 2024,

at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in

Los Angeles, California.

The Company's presentation will begin at

3:00 p.m. PST

on

Tuesday, October 29, 2024, and it can be accessed via a webcast streamed live at

Scienjoy will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30, 2024. To register to watch the presentation, please visit: .



About Scienjoy

Holding

Corporation



Scienjoy is a pioneering Nasdaq-listed interactive entertainment leader. Driven by the vision of shaping a metaverse lifestyle, Scienjoy leverages AI-powered technology to create immersive experiences that resonate with global audiences, fostering meaningful connections and redefining entertainment. For more information, please visit .



Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Contacts

Denny Tang

Chief Financial Officer

Scienjoy Holding Corporation

+86-10-64428188

[email protected]



Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

+1-646-932-7242

[email protected]



