Questionpro Appoints Chris Robson As Vice President, Managed Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accomplished AI, analytics, and data-science visionary will create new cross-functional team to drive customer satisfaction and growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in survey and research services announces Chris Robson has joined the company in the newly created position of Vice President, Managed Services. Robson will create this new division which is focused on helping QuestionPro customers get the most out of its robust research platform.

Well known as a research thought-leader, Robson is a mathematician by training who has worked at both large enterprises as well as startups. Immediately prior to joining QuestionPro, he was the Global Head of Data Science at Human8, a global brand consultancy where he developed new methodologies including the application of Generative AI and LLMs. Earlier in his career he managed advanced research teams and large software teams (70+ people) at HP.

He was also Chief Innovation Officer and Global Head of Research Science at ORC, where he led a team of analysts and statisticians to embrace and adopt new approaches for data-centered insights. Robson also co-founded and ran two successful research analytics agencies: Parametric Marketing and Deckchair Data. He holds a Bachelor of Science with Honors in Mathematics from the Brunel University of London.

Robson will have overall responsibility for establishing and growing QuestionPro's Managed Services Group which provides services to clients who need assistance to go above and beyond the capabilities of the company's existing suite of research platforms. This can include project management, study design, custom programming, reporting and analytics. Whether it is providing end-to-end project support, simply customizing the appearance of a single question or running advanced analytic methods the group ensures that clients can get the answers they need for their business decisions.

In particular, Robson will apply his deep expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to not only integrate AI across the QuestionPro platform, but also leverage it for new ways to drive consumer insights through emerging techniques like synthetic data.

“I've known and worked with Chris for close to 20 years,” said Vivek Bhaskaran, founder and CEO of QuestionPro.“In fact, he helped build some of our early features like MaxDiff and others. It's great to have him on board full time to launch a new division and also ensure our customers benefit from the application of AI across our platform.”

About QuestionPro:

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. Our fully integrated online platform includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s and data visualization. Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact John Williams, Scoville PR for QuestionPro 206.660.5503, ...