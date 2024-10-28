UN declares risk of dying in entire northern Gaza

(MENAFN) The United Nations has issued a stark warning regarding the escalating humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza, asserting that the entire population in the region is at imminent risk of death due to ongoing military actions by Israeli forces in their conflict with Hamas. Joyce Msuya, the acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, expressed her concerns in a post on social platform X (formerly Twitter), calling for urgent action to address the dire situation.



Msuya highlighted the devastating impact of Israeli military operations, noting that hospitals in the area have been targeted, health workers detained, and first responders obstructed from rescuing those trapped beneath rubble. She described the humanitarian conditions as increasingly catastrophic, stating, “Shelters have been emptied and burned down… families have been separated, and men and boys taken away by the truckload.” Msuya emphasized the urgent need for an end to what she termed a “blatant disregard for basic humanity and for the laws of war.”



Adding to the alarm, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), reiterated the severity of the crisis, stressing the catastrophic conditions affecting healthcare in Gaza. He pointed out the significant challenges posed by intensive military operations around and within healthcare facilities, as well as a critical shortage of medical supplies and severely limited access to essential services. Ghebreyesus warned that these factors are depriving the population of life-saving medical care.



The statements from Msuya and Ghebreyesus underscore the urgent need for humanitarian intervention in Gaza, where ongoing hostilities are exacerbating an already desperate situation. As the conflict continues, calls for immediate action to protect civilians and ensure access to medical care are becoming increasingly critical.

MENAFN28102024000045015687ID1108824380