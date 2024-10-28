Musk accuses Biden of being untruthful regarding his ‘illegal’ work

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has publicly challenged President Joe Biden's recent accusation that he was an "illegal worker" prior to becoming the world's wealthiest individual. This claim arose as Biden criticized Musk for what he characterized as hypocrisy regarding immigration issues.



In a series of posts on social platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk vehemently denied Biden's assertions, labeling the president's comments as outright lies. He suggested that the desperation stemming from the Democrats' dwindling chances in the upcoming election was influencing Biden's rhetoric. Musk stated, "I was in fact allowed to work in the US. The Biden puppet is lying. They know this, as they have all my records." He added a sarcastic remark about Biden’s newfound concern for illegal immigration, implying it was politically motivated.



Biden's comments, made during a campaign event supporting Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh, were in response to a Washington Post report. The article cited former business associates and court documents suggesting that Musk had worked in the U.S. without a visa before obtaining one in 1996. At the time, Musk was in the process of launching his startup, Zip2, which developed online city guide software for newspapers.



During his remarks, Biden emphasized, “That wealthiest man in the world turned out to be an illegal worker here when he was here. He was supposed to be in a school when he came on a student visa. He was working. He was violating the law and he’s talking about all these illegals.”



The exchange highlights a contentious political landscape as Musk and Biden continue to clash over various issues, including immigration, business practices, and the broader implications of their respective roles in the American economy. Musk's response reflects his ongoing willingness to confront political figures directly, particularly when it comes to defending his record and business operations in the U.S.

