Trump vows not to battle foreign conflicts

(MENAFN) Former President Donald made a firm commitment during a recent rally in Pennsylvania, asserting that he would refrain from sending American to fight in foreign conflicts that most citizens are unfamiliar with. His remarks were part of a broader campaign message as he seeks to distinguish himself from current leaders, particularly Vice President Kamala Harris.



At the rally, Trump emphasized his belief that he is uniquely qualified to prevent a potential global conflict. He criticized Harris, claiming that her leadership would inevitably lead the United States into World War III due to what he termed her “grossly incompetent” handling of international affairs. Trump warned, “To make her president would be to gamble with the lives of millions of people,” suggesting that such a scenario could result in the drafting of American sons and daughters to fight in distant wars.



In his earlier nomination acceptance speech this year, Trump had reiterated his goal to resolve the various international crises that he attributes to the current administration, particularly highlighting the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. While he has not detailed specific strategies for achieving peace, he has consistently cautioned that financial and military support for foreign conflicts, as pursued by President Joe Biden and Harris, heightens the risk of the United States becoming embroiled in a third world war.



Trump further emphasized his concerns on his Truth Social platform, stating that if Harris were to secure another four years in office, it could lead to prolonged instability in the Middle East, predicting that the region would be engulfed in chaos for decades, ultimately resulting in American children being sent off to war.



Through these statements, Trump aims to resonate with voters who prioritize an America-first approach to foreign policy, focusing on domestic issues rather than international entanglements.

