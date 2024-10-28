Media reports Israeli airstrike murders reporters

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident on Friday morning, an Israeli struck a shelter in southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of three journalists and injuries to several others. Reports indicate that the attack targeted a group of small chalets in Hasbaya, where a total of 18 journalists from various media organizations, including Al Jazeera, Sky News Arabia, and TRT, had sought refuge while covering the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.



The strike occurred around 3 a.m. local time, while the journalists were asleep. Among the deceased were Ghassan Najjar and Mohamed Reda from the Lebanese television channel Al Mayadeen, as well as Wissam Qassem, a journalist affiliated with Al Manar, another Lebanese news outlet. Eyewitness accounts indicated that the airstrike was specifically aimed at the chalet housing the journalists, both of which are viewed by Israel as sympathetic to Hezbollah.



Footage from the aftermath of the attack revealed collapsed structures and damaged vehicles, some of which were clearly marked with press insignia. This incident has drawn significant condemnation, with Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makary denouncing the airstrike as a “war crime.” He described the operation as a calculated assassination, emphasizing that the presence of 18 journalists at the site demonstrated premeditated intent.



The attack follows a recent Israeli airstrike that destroyed Al Mayadeen’s office in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Wednesday, although that building had already been evacuated. This incident marks a troubling continuation of violence against media personnel in the region, recalling a previous incident where two Al Mayadeen journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike while reporting in southern Lebanon just a year ago.



As the conflict escalates, concerns about the safety of journalists in conflict zones continue to mount, highlighting the precarious conditions under which they operate while striving to report on critical events. The international community is likely to scrutinize this latest incident, urging accountability and protections for media professionals in conflict areas.

