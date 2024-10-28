Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior of Kuwait, His Excellency Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, arrived in Doha today on an official visit to the country.

Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, along with a number of senior officials from the of Interior and Lekhwiya welcomed the First Deputy Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation at the Amiri Terminal at Doha International Airport.

H E Khaled Badr Al Mutairi, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Qatar, was also present at the reception.