Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister Arrives In Doha
Date
10/28/2024 5:21:01 AM
Doha, Qatar: The First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior of Kuwait, His Excellency sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, arrived in Doha today on an official visit to the country.
Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, along with a number of senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and Lekhwiya welcomed the First Deputy Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation at the Amiri Terminal at Doha International Airport.
H E Khaled Badr Al Mutairi, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Qatar, was also present at the reception.
