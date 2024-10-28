Russian Troops Attack Energy Facilities In Sumy Region With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of 28 October, Russian attacked facilities of critical infrastructure in the Konotop district of the Sumy region using Shahed drones.

That is according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

All relevant services are working at the scene. Restoration work is underway.

The air defense units of the Ukrainian Ground Forces intercepted and destroyed six enemy Shahed drones.

Twenty-one civilian casualties inregion following Russian strikes

According to the regional administration, since the beginning of the year, anti-aircraft gunners have shot down 406 Russian drones in the Sumy region.

As Ukrinform reported, several groups of Russian attack UAVs entered Ukraine on the evening of October 17.

Photo: Getty Images