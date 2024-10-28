Israeli Occupation Airstrike Kills Three In Tyre, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported Monday, that an Israeli on a building in the city of Tyre, south of Lebanon, killed three people and others.

The civil defense and medical rescue teams are still searching for people under the rubble.

According to the NNA, the have been targeting various towns and cities in the Tyre and Bint Jbeil regions, south of Lebanon since Sunday night until Monday morning.

The airstrikes also targeted the outskirts of the town of Shamstar in the Baalbek region, northeastern Lebanon.

Since September 23, Lebanon has been witnessing violent air strikes at the hands of the Israeli occupation forces on various regions, causing countless deaths. (end)

