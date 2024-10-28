PM Modi, Spanish Prez Greet Specially-Abled Girl As She Gifts Them Portraits During Vadodara Roadshow

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) In a heartwarming moment during Vadodara roadshow, Prime Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez took a special pause to greet Dia Gosai, a specially-abled student from MS University who presented them a sketched portrait of both leaders.

Upon spotting Dia in the crowd, PM Modi stopped the motorcade and stepped out to personally thank her for the special gift. Both leaders shook hands with Dia, praising her extraordinary artistic talent. The Spanish President also expressed admiration for the sketch, acknowledging her skills while shaking hands.

The heart-warming moment unfolded when PM Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez were travelling in an open jeep and waving hands at people standing on both sides of the route, during the Vadodara roadshow.

The touching moment saw the crowd applauding the two leaders for showing their compassionate and humane side.

PM Modi alongside Spanish President Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, marking a major milestone for the "Make in India" initiative in the aviation sector.

The two leaders unveiled the Final Assembly Line (FAL) Plant for the C295 military aircraft, developed by Tata Advanced Systems in collaboration with Airbus Spain.

It was before the inauguration that PM Modi and President Sanchez participated in a 2.5 km roadshow from the airport to the Tata facility, engaging with the public and witnessing cultural performances along the way.

At the event, PM Modi highlighted India's rapid development, noting, "This is my friend Pedro Sanchez's first visit to India. Today, we are moving in a new direction to the India-Spain partnership with the production factory of the C295 aircraft. This facility will enhance India-Spain relations and the 'Make in India, Make for the World' mission."

As part of the C295 program, a total of 56 aircraft will be manufactured, with 16 to be delivered by Airbus from Spain and the remaining 40 to be built within the TATA Aircraft Complex, located on the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) campus in Vadodara. This facility represents the first private-sector FAL for military aircraft in India.