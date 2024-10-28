GU-Q Welcomes Over 200 High School Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar:“Each major isn't just a field of study, but a gateway to endless opportunities and a fulfilling career,” said Jood (SFS'25), reflecting on her own experiences as Georgetown University in Qatar's (GU-Q) 2024 Admissions Open House got underway.

With over 200 prospective students and their families in attendance, the event, titled Discover Georgetown: Majors and Academic Pathways, provided an immersive opportunity for high school students and transfer applicants to experience what it means to be a Georgetown University student in Qatar.

Addressing the audience, Dean Safwan Masri emphasized GU-Q's distinctive environment.“You are not just coming here because you are enrolling at Georgetown University-earning that fantastic seal of approval and taking expected courses-but because there's something very holistic, exciting, and innovative about your student experience,” he said.

He highlighted GU-Q's small class sizes, which means students get personal attention from their professors, and its location in Education City, where they can take classes at other top universities. He also mentioned the strong connection to Georgetown's other campus locations, giving students the chance to study in Washington, DC, or even Florence, Italy.

Joseph Hernandez, Assistant Dean for Admissions and Strategic Enrollment Management, added:“In nearly every career-whether you aim to be a diplomat, business leader, policymaker, doctor, or engineer-your ability to navigate complex global challenges will set you apart. Being part of the global community at GU-Q means learning alongside peers from around the world, sharpening your ability to collaborate, communicate, and lead.” One of the standout moments of the evening was a panel discussion in which Dr. Ayman Shabana, curricular field chair for the Culture and Politics major, discussed how GU-Q's interdisciplinary programs equip students to tackle real-world issues with his fellow field chairs: Dr. Phoebe Musandu for International History, Dr. Gerd Nonneman for International Politics, and Dr. Alexis Antoniades for International Economics.