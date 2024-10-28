Er Rashid Seeks Clarity On CM Omar Abdullah's Meetings With PM Modi, Shah, Rajnath
Date
10/28/2024 12:06:57 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lok Sabha MP sheikh Abdul Rashid on Sunday asked Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah if restoration of Article 370 and the release of Political prisoners were discussed during his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Awami Ittehad Party chief Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, had defeated Abdullah in Baramulla in the Lok Sabha elections.
ADVERTISEMENT
“What did Omar Abdullah discuss with key national leaders, including the prime minister, defence minister, and the home minister?” Rashid told reporters.
ADVERTISEMENT
The chief minister should clarify whether issues such as the restoration of Article 370 and the release of political prisoners were part of those discussions, he said.
“If these issues were discussed, what responses did he receive?” he asked.
Read Also
Delhi Court To Pass Order On Er Rashid's Regular Bail Plea Today
Er Rashid Wants 'Durbar Move' To Continue
Abdullah called on Modi on Thursday and handed over to him a resolution seeking early restoration of statehood to the Union Territory, officials had said.
He also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought cooperation for improved security in the Union Territory so that development work could be completed.
On Wednesday, he apprised Shah about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and discussed the issue of restoration of statehood.
Meanwhile, Rashid extended conditional support to Abdullah, stating that he would back any initiative beneficial to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
He also urged the chief minister to fulfil his pre-poll promises, including providing one lakh jobs.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28102024000215011059ID1108823158
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.