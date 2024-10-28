Er Rashid Seeks Clarity On CM Omar Abdullah's Meetings With PM Modi, Shah, Rajnath

Awami Ittehad Party chief Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, had defeated Abdullah in Baramulla in the Lok Sabha elections.

“What did Omar Abdullah discuss with key national leaders, including the prime minister, defence minister, and the home minister?” Rashid told reporters.

The chief minister should clarify whether issues such as the restoration of Article 370 and the release of political prisoners were part of those discussions, he said.

“If these issues were discussed, what responses did he receive?” he asked.

Abdullah called on Modi on Thursday and handed over to him a resolution seeking early restoration of statehood to the Union Territory, officials had said.

He also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought cooperation for improved security in the Union Territory so that development work could be completed.

On Wednesday, he apprised Shah about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and discussed the issue of restoration of statehood.

Meanwhile, Rashid extended conditional support to Abdullah, stating that he would back any initiative beneficial to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also urged the chief minister to fulfil his pre-poll promises, including providing one lakh jobs.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now