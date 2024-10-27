10 Jordanians Evacuated From Lebanon As Relief Campaign Continues

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign on Sunday said that 10 Jordanians have been evacuated from Lebanon as military aircraft carried more assistance to the war-hit country.

The evacuation operation was carried out by two military aircraft of the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), which, earlier in the day, arrived at Rafic Hariri International Airport, carrying humanitarian aid for the Lebanese people, the ministry said.

This was the fourteenth aid flight sent by Jordan, which was laden with food, relief supplies, medicines and medical supplies, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that a total of 174 Jordanians have been evacuated from Lebanon by flights operated by the RJAF, noting that all evacuees registered with the electronic platform set up by the Jordanian embassy in Lebanon.

Since the beginning of August, a total of 3,353 Jordanians have returned to the Kingdom from Lebanon through Queen Alia International Airport, in addition to those who crossed the border through the Jaber border crossing, he said.

Qudah noted that the Jordanian embassy in Beirut is coordinating with the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission and Middle East Airlines to arrange additional flights to the Kingdom, reserving seats specifically for Jordanians wishing to return.

These evacuation efforts, he noted, are part of a comprehensive plan developed by the ministry in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), security agencies, the Ministry of Interior and the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management to ensure the safe return of Jordanians amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

Qudah stressed that the Jordanian embassy in Beirut is in constant contact with members of the Jordanian community in Lebanon to ensure their safety, noting that no injuries have been reported.

He also thanked the Lebanese authorities for facilitating the evacuation from Rafic Hariri International Airport.