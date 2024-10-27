Berlin Barracks/ VCOR Unlawful Trespass DLS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) -p alt="" border="0" src="=s320">

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3007077

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/27/2024 at 0721 hours

LOCATION: Worcester, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release/ DLS/ Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: David Garneau

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

VICTIM: Brad Thompson

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

VICTIM: Anthony Phelps

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers responded to an incident in Worcester, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated that David Garneau had violated his court ordered conditions of release by driving a motor vehicle. He also had a criminally suspended license. Investigation also indicated he had trespassed in Brad Thompson and Anthony Phelps residence by remaining there after being asked to leave.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/28/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.