Berlin Barracks/ VCOR Unlawful Trespass DLS

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE Police
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3007077
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/27/2024 at 0721 hours
LOCATION: Worcester, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release/ DLS/ Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: David Garneau
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT
VICTIM: Brad Thompson
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT
VICTIM: Anthony Phelps
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers responded to an incident in Worcester, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated that David Garneau had violated his court ordered conditions of release by driving a motor vehicle. He also had a criminally suspended license. Investigation also indicated he had trespassed in Brad Thompson and Anthony Phelps residence by remaining there after being asked to leave.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 10/28/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191
