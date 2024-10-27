Berlin Barracks / Theft Of Motor Vehicle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3007063

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/25/24, between 9pm and 12am

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5351 Main St., Waitsfield

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

VICTIM: Rodrigue Beland

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/26/24 Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle stolen from a parking lot at 5351 Main St., Waitsfield. It is suspected the vehicle was loaded onto a flatbed truck between 9pm and midnight the previous evening.

The vehicle is a 2018 Toyota Tundra. A photo provided by the registered owner is below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 802-229-9191.

-p alt="" border="0" src="=s320">

Sergeant William Warner

Vermont State Police

578 Paine Turnpike NorthBerlin, VT 05602Tel: 802-229-9191

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.