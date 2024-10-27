LA Times editor resigns following Harris endorsement prohibition

(MENAFN) Mariel Garza, the head of the editorial board at the Los Angeles Times, has resigned following the outlet’s owner’s decision to prevent the board from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Garza expressed her dissatisfaction with the decision, stating that she was “not okay” with the paper’s choice to remain silent during what she considers “dangerous times.”



Historically, the Los Angeles Times has supported a presidential candidate in each of the last three elections, starting with Barack in 2008. However, in a recent recommendation for the 2024 election, the paper notably refrained from mentioning any presidential candidates, stating only that this election is “the most consequential in a generation.” Instead, the editorial board endorsed over two dozen candidates for various positions, predominantly from the Democratic Party, ranging from local school boards to the U.S. Senate.



Reports from Semafor revealed that the editorial board had initially planned to endorse Harris, but Executive Editor Terry Tang intervened, leading to the withdrawal of the endorsement at the behest of the paper's owner, Patrick Soon-Shiong.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Soon-Shiong clarified the rationale behind the decision not to endorse any presidential candidate this year. He stated that the editorial board had been given the opportunity to create a non-partisan analysis of both nominees, assessing their positive and negative policies during their time in the White House and their impacts on the nation. However, he claimed that the board chose not to pursue this approach, ultimately leading him to accept their decision to remain silent.



Garza’s resignation highlights the tensions within media organizations regarding editorial independence and the pressures of political endorsement, especially in a polarized political landscape. Her departure raises questions about the future direction of the Los Angeles Times and its editorial stance as the election approaches. The incident also reflects broader concerns about the role of media in political discourse and the challenges faced by journalists in navigating their responsibilities amid ownership influences.

