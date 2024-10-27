Kuwait Crown Prince Receives PM, 1St PM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received Sunday His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Al-Seif Palace. His Highness the Crown Prince also received the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end) sm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.