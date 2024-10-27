Iranian Yazd province exports USD226M worth of commodities in H1

(MENAFN) In the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), Yazd province exported non-oil products valued at USD226 million, as reported by a provincial official. Mohammad-Sadeq Kazemian, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, revealed that the total weight of these exports reached 12.79 million tons. The primary destinations for these goods included Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Georgia.



In addition to exports, Kazemian announced that Yazd province imported 56,000 tons of non-oil commodities worth USD147 million during the same period. This data aligns with broader trends in Iran's non-oil trade, as previously noted by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). Mohammad Rezvanifar stated that Iran's non-oil exports rose by 6.5 percent in value compared to the same timeframe last year.



According to Rezvanifar, Iran exported 70 million tons of non-oil products valued at USD25.8 billion during the first half of this year, which also represented a 3.5 percent increase in weight year on year. In addition to non-oil goods, Iran exported USD23.2 billion worth of oil and USD600 million in technical and engineering services, bringing the country's total exports to USD49.6 billion. Meanwhile, imports totaled USD32.6 billion, which included USD2.5 billion in gold bullion.



Overall, Rezvanifar reported that the total trade exchange for Iran during this six-month period reached USD82.2 billion. He noted that the trade balance, excluding oil and technical and engineering services, was negative by USD6.8 billion, whereas including these categories, it shifted to a positive balance of USD17 billion. The average value per ton of exported goods increased by three percent to USD366. The main destinations for Iranian exports during this period were China (USD7.2 billion), Iraq (USD5.2 billion), the UAE (USD3.4 billion), Turkey (USD2.4 billion), Afghanistan (USD1.1 billion), Pakistan (USD1.0 billion), and India (USD900 million).

