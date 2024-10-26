FW: Road Closure, North Rd Brandon
The road is now open
Dana Burke
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05158
(802) 722-4600
From:
Burke, Dana via DPS <...>
Sent:
Saturday, October 26, 2024 6:26 PM
To:
DPS - Roadway Alert <...>
Subject:
Road Closure, North Rd Brandon
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
North St, Brandon is CLOSED in the area of house New England Woodcraft due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH with leaking fluid.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
