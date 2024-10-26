MSEC Reform Not To Affect Disability Pension Payments Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The reform of the medical and social expertise commissions (MSECs) will not impact the payment of pensions and social support for people with disabilities if such payments are granted on grounds.

This was emphasized by the of Social Policy, Oksana Zholnovych, on , as reported by Ukrinform.

"All citizens who have been granted disability pensions will continue to receive all designated payments after the reform. No payments or guarantees for all citizens who receive them on legal grounds will be reduced," she stated.

be

Zholnovych highlighted that the reform of social support for individuals with disabilities aims to strengthen support for those who have suffered injuries or health damage, expedite the provision of such support, reduce bureaucracy, and make the support system during and after illness or injury "clear, simple, and convenient for citizens."

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 22, Volodymyr Zelensky enacted a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) stating that the medical and social expert commissions will be dissolved starting December 31 of this year.