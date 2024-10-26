Jordan Condemns Israeli Airstrikes On Iran

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) -Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the Israeli on Iran's territory, in breach of international law, adding that this attack is a violation of its and a dangerous escalation that fuels further tension in the region.In a statement Saturday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Dr. Sufian Qudah, stressed the Kingdom's "full" rejection of the dangerous escalation in the region and violations of international law, warning against slipping into a conflict that threatens the region's stability and international security.Qudah called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take "immediate" measures to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon as a first step towards de-escalate.The official stated this action also aims to stop Israeli violations of international law and UN resolutions and protect the region's security and stability from the disastrous consequences of the continued Israeli attacks.