Drivesmart Introduces New Business: Drivesmart.Auto

DriveSmart's Community is now open for your one-stop shop for all vehicle needs.

TOMS RIVER,

N.J., Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveSmart announces the launch of its new platform. DriveSmart is a community-driven hub designed to offer comprehensive solutions for all vehicle needs.

DriveSmart marks a new chapter in the company's mission to simplify vehicle ownership with a centralized that centers around every aspect of consumer care. This marketplace is the spotlight for all of DriveSmart's Roadside Membership Programs, invented to create a supportive and engaged community for drivers nationwide.

The new DriveSmart Roadside Membership Program dismisses the worry about repairs by combining company systems into a package deal. The subscriptions include 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Mechanical First Aid, Tire Service, Battery Service, Fuel Delivery, and Lockout Service.

Proud partnerships of DriveSmart include:



DIMO- Developing new technology solutions for car applications and services while helping build a driver community.



Insurify- DriveSmart has partnered with Insurify to offer a new service that allows customers to compare auto insurance quotes in less than five minutes.

Lucas Oil- The Lucas Oil Engine Program, offered by DriveSmart, provides drivers with engine protection and performance enhancement through premium Lucas Oil products.

Alongside our partners, DriveSmart has a network of various brands to offer consumers numerous discounts. The perks and reward system is accessible to those with a Roadside Membership.

"The vision of DriveSmart is to recreate roadside assistance for the future generation," said Daniel Rodd, founder of DriveSmart Auto Care Inc. "The overall goal is to have an efficient experience which is what our new business model will provide for our community of drivers."

DriveSmart is in operation, with the official launch scheduled for February 2025. On-demand service options are available without membership.

For more information, visit

.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Katelyn Lenz

Public Relations Specialist

732-930-1439

[email protected]

About DriveSmart Warranty:

Founded in 2016, DriveSmart Warranty has rapidly established itself as a leading administrator of vehicle protection services across the United States. At the heart of our mission is a commitment to revolutionizing the automotive protection industry. We strive to forge lasting relationships with our customers, ensuring their journey with us extends beyond a mere transaction.

Our product line is designed to cater to a wide range of vehicles, accommodating those up to 20 years old. All of our products are fully backed and insured by an A-rated insurance company, guaranteeing the highest quality and peace of mind for our customers. At DriveSmart Warranty, we recognize that the road ahead can be unpredictable. Our goal is to make it less so, by providing reliable, trustworthy, and high-quality automotive protection solutions.

