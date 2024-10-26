Ikka Finds ‘Chhota Raftaar’ On ‘MTV Hustle 4’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) The latest episode of the reality show 'MTV Hustle 4' saw Ikka finding a great potential in one of the contestants.

Contestant Little Bhatia performed his track 'Triceps' as he served a dope mix of Bihari and Desi Hip-Hop that left Ikka screaming in excitement,“Chhota Raftaar lag raha hain tu”.

The episode kicked off with Raftaar performing his hit song 'Woh Raat', instantly setting the vibe for the night. It was followed by a performance by Danish, who has been in the scene for over 10 years. His performance on 'Nazare' left the audience in awe.

Next in the spotlight was Siyaahi, straight out of Ahmedabad, repping his hometown pride. His track, a raw take on life after death, leaves everyone completely spellbound, earning a standing ovation.

Ikka, moved by the performance, said,“Jab mein rapper nahi tha na, main ladta bohot tha, insaan koi bhi ho jab ek artiste artiste banta hain na woh ladna chhod deta hain. Woh apna saara dukh, jo bhi haar dekhi hain, woh pen banke yahan aata hain, ye hai bro, ye ladai hain”.

Next in the line was India's fastest rapper, Devil the Rhymer who set the stage on fire with 'Aisa Paisa' talking about how money changes people.

This was followed by K!llSwitch who took the centre stage on a mission to inspire change with his bars. His raw conviction reminded Raftaar of EPR from the first season of MTV Hustle.

Raftar said,“You take me back to 'MTV Hustle' season 1. Literally walked in, same mindset, there was somebody who spoke about the same stuff, book clarity thoughts mein. When he came in sabko lag raha tha yeh kuch zyada hi educated Emcee hain but I saw a lot of power, a lot of righteousness, uska jo mission tha na log aage aane dete nahi hain”.

