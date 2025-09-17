US Federal Reserve Lowers Rate As Job Market Cools
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday lowered its key benchmark rate by 25 basis points, as a cooling labour market prompted the US central bank to act.
The Fed lowered the federal funds rate to 4-4.25 per cent, marking the first rate cut since December last year.
A quarter-point cut has been the prevailing expectation for weeks after readings of the job market turned decidedly soft as the summer progressed.
Concerns about the central bank's independence seem to have eased a little, with economic adviser Stephen Miran sworn in as a Fed Governor on Tuesday and an appeals court rejecting US President Donald Trump's attempt to sack Governor Lisa Cook.
