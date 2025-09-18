Dubai Judicial Institute Launches First Cohort Of 'Reconciliation And Judicial Settlement Programme' In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As part of its commitment to strengthening the capacities of judicial assistants

In accordance with its strategic vision of promoting judicial excellence and global competitiveness, the Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) launched the first cohort of its specialised training programme, 'Reconciliation and Judicial Settlement,'. The programme supports the DJI's efforts to enhance the legislative skills and specialised expertise of judicial assistants.

The 17-week programme, which runs from the beginning of September to the end of December 2025, involves more than 20 judicial assistant trainees tasked with reconciliation and amicable settlement work. This will allow them access to comprehensive and interactive training content, covering all relevant legal and technical knowledge, alongside skills associated with settlement and reconciliation phases. This speeds up dispute resolution and strengthens Dubai's standing as a leader in the speed and efficiency of judicial procedures.

His Excellency Professor Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of Dubai Courts, said:“The Dubai Judicial Institute's efforts to launch the first cohort of its specialised training programme 'Reconciliation and Judicial Settlement' is greatly appreciated by Dubai Courts. This comes as part of a larger initiative aimed at strengthening the Emirate of Dubai's judicial system and increasing the effectiveness of judicial assistants through qualitative training programmes that meet modern legal standards. In addition to offering advanced professional skills that improve the calibre of judicial work and expedite litigation procedures, this programme is an important step towards establishing reconciliation as a sustainable and effective option for resolving disputes. By equipping judicial and support staff with specialised knowledge and real-world experience, the programme also supports the Emirate of Dubai's strategic directions for the development of the justice system.”

“Based on its vision of 'Judicial Leadership and Justice for a Global City', Dubai Courts prioritises the development of human competencies as part of its strategy. To build a modern judicial system, individuals need to be empowered, and their qualifications and skills must be raised to keep pace with the expectations of customers and enhance society's confidence in the judiciary. In this regard, we are pleased to have a constructive partnership with the Dubai Judicial Institute and see its pivotal role in enhancing opportunities for professional excellence for judicial and support staff. We also look forward to more qualitative initiatives that support our shared goals of promoting justice and reaffirming Dubai's position as a global hub for legal and judicial leadership,” H.E. Prof. Al Suwaidi added.

H.E. Judge Dr. Ebtisam Ali Al Bedwawi, Director General of Dubai Judicial Institute, said:“The 'Reconciliation and Judicial Settlement' programme is a leading step that aligns with the strategic direction of our wise leadership towards implementing a comprehensive justice system based on amicable solutions. This programme embodies the DJI's approach to empowering judicial assistants with the knowledge and skills necessary to accelerate dispute resolution. Along with advancing Dubai's ambitious vision to deliver integrated, quick, and sustainable judicial services, the programme is a qualitative addition to our training system that aims to empower competencies and equip them with the necessary skills to perform their duties efficiently and effectively.”

The programme is delivered by an elite group of judges, experts, and specialists from prominent legal and judicial entities in the Emirate of Dubai. It provides participants with comprehensive training content that encompass legal and technical aspects, negotiation skills, and agreement drafting techniques, all of which are designed to foster positive professional behaviour and ensure adherence to the highest standards of integrity, neutrality, and transparency. This is further supported by comparative international experiences in the field of alternative dispute resolution. The programme adopts an approach that incorporates modern training methods and blends theoretical lectures with applied and practical studies.

The 'Reconciliation and Judicial Settlement' programme represents a qualitative leap in the advancement of judicial work in Dubai and reflects the keenness of the judicial system to adopt international best practices in the field of amicable settlement. These developments will further cement Dubai's position as a globally leading model in achieving timely justice and ensuring the quality and speed of judicial service delivery.