(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has outlined the fundamental distinctions between the BRICS group and the European Union (EU) during a press briefing at the ongoing BRICS Summit in Kazan. According to Peskov, BRICS operates as an informal association of nations rather than a formal organization like the EU, which is governed by a complex framework of mutual obligations and regulations.



Peskov emphasized that BRICS members are not bound by specific obligations but instead share overarching goals and interests, describing the group as an “association of countries that share common values and common guidelines.” He underscored the commitment of BRICS to universal principles such as mutual respect and mutual benefit, distinguishing it from a structure that may lean toward “monocentrism.”



In contrast, he pointed out that the EU is characterized by its formal statutes, clear rules, and a comprehensive set of binding agreements among its member states. This difference highlights the more flexible nature of BRICS, which does not function based on “friendship against someone” or as an adversarial bloc targeting other nations. Instead, its focus is solely on advancing the mutual interests of all participating countries.



The current BRICS summit in Kazan marks the 16th gathering of the group, which has evolved since its inception in 2006. Originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China, the group welcomed South Africa in 2010, and this year has seen the addition of Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Collectively, BRICS nations represent approximately 46% of the global population and over 36% of the world’s GDP.



As discussions continue in Kazan, the atmosphere is charged with diplomatic engagement as leaders from these diverse nations explore collaboration and mutual benefits without the constraints typically found in more formalized organizations like the EU.



