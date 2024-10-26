Klymenko Visits Azov Brigade In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Interior Ihor Klymenko met with the command and of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine Azov in Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, the Minister of Internal Affairs reported this on Telegram .

"We discussed the operational situation and the nature of enemy actions in the unit's area of responsibility," Klymenko noted.

"The warriors of the Azov brigade inflict significant damage on the enemy daily, destroying equipment and personnel. Within just one week, the brigade's personnel eliminated over 100 invaders. Thank you for your service," the minister said.

According to the press service of the National Guard, Klymenko presented state awards and departmental honors to the Azov warriors.

"Within a short time, but at an incredible cost, at the cost of health and the lives of comrades, you stopped the enemy in an important direction. The situation in Toretsk, thanks to the 12th brigade, has improved signifacantly," the minister emphasized during the award ceremony.

According to him, "professional leadership, great commanders, your professionalism, and training yield results."

For their bravery and courage, selflessness, and high professionalism demonstrated during the execution of tasks under martial law, the Azov servicemen were awarded the Orders For Courage of the 3rd class, the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the 3rd class, medals for Military Service to Ukraine and For Saving Life, as well as departmental encouraging awards from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Azov brigade warriors captured 17 Russian servicemen.