Hey NCAA & Mountain West!!!

Women's Sports are for Women Only

ICONS Highlights Rally to Support University of Nevada Reno Women's Volleyball Team in Stand for Justice and Fair Play on the Court

The Independent Council on Women's Sports (ICONS) announced their support for an upcoming rally featuring the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) women's volleyball team. On October 26th, the team will publicly address their decision to forfeit their match against San Jose State University (SJSU) citing safety and fairness concerns over SJSU starting a trans-identifying male athlete on the women's team.

“Our decision not to participate against San Jose State is a stand for the rights of female athletes everywhere. We are here to show that the integrity of women's sports is non-negotiable,” said UNR volleyball captain Sia Liilii.

This public stand against injustice in women's Mountain West Conference volleyball, is a pivotal moment in the ongoing fight to maintain fairness, safety and equal opportunities in female athletics. The free, family-friendly rally is open to the media and the public and will be live streamed on X here .

When: Saturday October 26th at 1:00PM

Where: The Little Waldorf Saloon 1661 N Virginia St Reno, NV 89503

Featured Speakers:

Riley Gaines : 12x All-American, 5x SEC Swim Champion, Host of OutKick's Gaines for Girls Podcast, Plaintiff in Riley Gaines et. al. v. NCAA et. al.

Sia Liilii : University of Nevada, Reno Women's Volleyball Co-Captain

With teammates Kenna Dressel, Kinsley Singleton, Masyn Navarro and Sierra Bernard and supported by Malia Pilimai, Sara Johnson, Bella Snyder, Nicanora Clarke and MORE...

Kendall Lewis : Galena High School Volleyball Player, played opposing Washoe County high school team with male athlete this season

Jen Hucke: 2x Nevada State Volleyball Champion & Player of the Year, 2x NCAA Champion at Stanford University

Marshi Smith: 4x Nevada State Champion, PAC 10 & NCAA Champion Swimmer at the University of Arizona, Co-founder of ICONS supporting Riley Gaines et. al. v. NCAA et. al.

and MORE...

“This rally and the UNR team's stance are about more than just one game. They are about safeguarding the principles of fairness and equality that should define all women's sports. I applaud their decision to hold firm to their convictions in defense of fair sport,” said SJSU volleyball captain and plaintiff in lawsuit against the NCAA Brooke Slusser.

“By BOYcotting a match that undermines fair play, the women of Nevada Reno are making a clear stand against the erosion of our competitive field. Men have no place in women's sports–on the court or in the locker room. No exceptions,” said Riley Gaines.

