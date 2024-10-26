Top army commander changes sides in conflict-torn Sudan

(MENAFN) In a significant development in the protracted conflict in Sudan, a senior commander from the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has switched allegiance to the Sudanese (SAF), marking a notable shift in the ongoing hostilities that have plagued the northeastern African nation for over 18 months. Abu Aqla Muhammad Ahmed Kikil, who previously led the RSF in the southeastern region of El Gezira, has become the first high-ranking official to defect since the fighting erupted last year.



The SAF announced this change on Sunday, commending Kikil and a considerable number of his for their "brave" decision to leave what the army described as a "terrorist" organization intent on undermining the country. In their statement, the SAF expressed openness to others who may wish to join the national army, stating that their doors would remain open for anyone who aligns with the nation and surrenders to a nearby military unit.



Additionally, the SAF reiterated the amnesty extended by the head of the Sovereignty Council and commander-in-chief of the armed forces to any rebels who decide to side with the national forces and report to military bases across Sudan.



In response, the RSF rejected the army's portrayal of Kikil's defection as a consequence of its destructive agenda. The paramilitary group contended that the switch was the result of a negotiated deal. Sources cited by the BBC also indicated that Kikil and his fighters had surrendered following months of discussions with the SAF.



This defection occurs amidst ongoing clashes between the SAF and the RSF on various fronts, with reports suggesting that the RSF has taken control of significant areas of Sudanese territory. The complex dynamics of this conflict continue to evolve, with shifting allegiances potentially impacting the balance of power in the region as both factions vie for control.

