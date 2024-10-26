Zelensky On Russia's Night Attack: Aggressor Must Be Forced To End War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the Russian drone attack on Ukrainian cities, stating that Russian aggression can only be stopped by decisive actions, not words.

The President of Ukraine shared this on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"After everything said in Kazan, Russian murderers have resumed their usual business. This proves once again that aggression cannot be stopped by words alone but only by decisive action in defense of the state and the people against whom this war is waged," Zelensky stated.

He noted that, over the past evening and night, Russian forces launched attacks on Kyiv, Dnipro, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, and other regions.

"In Dnipro, one of Ukraine's most important hospitals, the Mechnikov Hospital, was damaged, along with ordinary residential buildings. Tragically, three people were killed, including a child. In Kyiv, this Russian strike took the life of a girl who was only 14 years old. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Many were wounded in these strikes, and all received the necessary assistance," the President said.

He emphasized that this war has been ongoing for three years, with only one culprit – Moscow. Therefore, there must be pressure on the aggressor that can truly force them to end their terror and war.

As reported, in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, a Russian strike drone hit a residential building, killing one person and injuring six others.

In Dnipro, as a result of the overnight missile strikes, the number of injured has risen to 20.