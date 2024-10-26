Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Occupation Attack On Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed Saturday its condemnation and denunciation of the military targeting of Iran, describing it as a violation of Iran's and a breach of international laws and norms.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said that Saudi Arabia affirms its unwavering position in its rejection of the continued escalation in the region and the expansion of the conflict that threatens the security and stability of the countries and people of the region.

The Kingdom urged all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and reduce escalation, and warns of the consequences of continuing military conflicts in the region.

It also called on the international community and influential and active parties to carry out their roles and responsibilities towards reducing escalation and ending the conflicts in the region.

Iran announced earlier on Saturday that the Israeli occupation's air attack caused limited damage to some military bases in Tehran and two other cities. (end)

