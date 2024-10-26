'Kuch Nahi Bachta': Rahul Gandhi Shares Video Of Local Barber's Struggles On ₹15,000 Monthly Income

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rahul Gandhi, senior leader and Leader on Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, on Friday shared a of his recent visit to a local barber. The senior Congress leader can be seen sitting on a chair and saying 'kuch nahi bachta' as the barber named Ajit trimmed his beard and shared his struggle about hand-to-mouth monthly income of ₹15,000.

Taking to social X, the 54-year-old Rae Bareli MP in a post in Hindi wrote,“These four words of Ajit Bhai and his tears are telling the story of every hard-working poor and middle-class person of India today.” Emphasising the plight of the working class, he added,“From barbers to cobbler, potters to carpenters - falling incomes and rising inflation have robbed those who work with their hands for their dreams of having their own shops, houses and even self-respect.”

Calling upon the need for modern solutions and new schemes that will increase income and bring back savings to homes, Rahul Gandhi said India needs a society where talent gets its share and respect and every step of hard work takes one up the ladder of success.

The account reveals meagre earnings and the high cost of living involving ₹2,500 monthly rent. The barber further mentioned that he receives pension, but all goes in rent. His dire situation is compounded by ailing wife who has heart disease. He claimed that he works throughout the day but ends up saving no money as all of it is spent on necessities.

"Today Jananayak Rahul Gandhi ji got a shave at Ajit ji's shop in Delhi and understood the struggles of his life," the Congress party wrote.

Netizens were strong to react to this post as one user stated,“You alone working is not enough in party...Party leaders must work on ground realities...Party leadership activities must be done with people centric things.” Another user commented,“Rahul Gandhi is a great leader. He meets people from every section of society and tries to understand their problems. It is not easy to become such a leader.”

A third user remarked.“It is true that nothing is left! Even a person earning up to ₹50,000 rupees is left with nothing in his life.. with the rate of inflation! Everything is spent only on necessities.” A fourth user wrote,“Modi ji is writing everyone's future.”