Iran: Israeli Aggression Caused Limited Damage

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Iran announced Saturday that the Israeli occupation's air attack caused limited damage to some military bases in Tehran and two other cities.

The Iranian Tasnim News Agency quoted official sources as saying that an assessment is being conducted on all dimensions of the Israeli aggression.

The sources, however, said that an initial assessment showed that the Israeli occupation's attempt to target a number of military bases in Tehran, Ilam and Khuzestan failed to achieve its goal. (Pick up previous)

ibi









MENAFN26102024000071011013ID1108819955