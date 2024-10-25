Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa: Sustainable Practices Saves Food And Local Animals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mr. Mehdi Hanayen, General ManagerSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Globe recently awarded Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa its inaugural certification in acknowledgement of its sustainable management and operations. The island country of Bahrain sits off the western shores of the Arabian Gulf. The warm coastal waters are ideal for the variety of thalassotherapy treatments offered at the Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa resort.Mr. Mehdi Hanayen, General Manager at Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa said, "We are incredibly proud to achieve the Green Globe certification, which reflects our commitment to sustainable hospitality. This recognition highlights the efforts of our entire team in creating an eco-friendly experience for our guests, and it inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable practices in our industry."Food Donation ProgramThe spectacular beachfront property adheres to a comprehensive sustainability management plan that focuses on reducing environmental impacts and also incorporates the support of animal welfare. Started in November 2023, the Food Donation Program is dedicated to the welfare of approximately 200 stray dogs under the care of the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture. One of the key aspects of this initiative is the regular provision of food for the dogs. Leftovers are carefully separated by the culinary team at the resort and collected by the government to ensure the dogs receive regular and nutritious meals. The dogs are sheltered at an establishment managed by the ministry, which oversees their well-being and ensures they are fed and looked after. The inventive program demonstrates how food waste can be cleverly used to help others at risk, even unwanted dogs.Food Waste InitiativesSofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa has implemented the Winnow system in its kitchens to monitor and reduce food waste. The Winnow System has AI scanners that identify the different food types being discarded as well as the volume of food waste that is thrown away. This data is used by chefs and management for the planning of menus that minimizes waste and maximizes savings.No Bin Day is a collective management initiative designed to encourage staff to be mindful of food waste by promoting the principle of better eating habits. Twice a week, bins are removed from the staff cafeteria, encouraging staff to finish their meals without disposing of any leftovers. This practice aims to educate and instill a sense of responsibility regarding portion control and food consumption. In addition, the kitchen team's creativity is challenged to develop a menu that supports the zero-waste goal. By crafting dishes and portion sizes that lessen waste, kitchen staff play a crucial role in making No Bin Day a success.This initiative not only reduces food waste but also fosters a culture of sustainability and responsible eating within the company. Significant results were achieved with a decrease in food waste between October 2023 to June 2024. Money saved during this period was 19,819 BHD and the amount of food saved was 27.8 tons. CO2 emissions saved amounted to 119.4 tons and the total number of meals saved was 69,398.Onsite Water Bottling PlantTo reduce the use of single use plastic, a water bottling plant was launched in May 2024. This initiative represents a major step forward in the resort's sustainability efforts. Since its introduction, plastic water bottles have been fully eliminated and a transition made to using only reusable glass water bottles. The glass bottles used and the water bottling plant have passed all necessary laboratory examinations and received certification from the Ministry of Health, acknowledgement that high standards for safety and quality have been met. In addition to reducing plastic waste, this initiative supports the resort's commitment to eco-friendly practices by promoting the use of sustainable materials throughout hotel guestrooms, restaurants and facilities.ContactJavier CamonCluster Director of MarketingSofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa105 Zallaq highway,Building 2015, Block 1055, Zallaq AreaBahrainT. +(973) 39 68 01 81E. ...

