EU Condemns Israeli Occupation's Killing Of Three Journalists In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS-25-10(KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep deplored on Friday the Israeli occupation's killing of three Lebanese journalists.

Borrell said in a tweet on X that "journalists pay a heavy price while covering the Middle East conflict. Three of them were killed today in an [Israeli occupation] strike in Lebanon; almost 130 the in the last year in Gaza," adding that the EU condemns this.

He underscored that "press freedom and access must be guaranteed and journalists protected always".

Three Lebanese journalists were killed in an Israeli occupation airstrike targeting their residence in Hasbaya, Lebanon, this morning. (end)

arn









MENAFN25102024000071011013ID1108819410