Diverse Metaphysical Courses At University Of Metaphysical Sciences

In an era where personal transformation and spiritual enlightenment are becoming priorities for many, the University of Metaphysical Sciences (UMS) stands out as a leading institution in metaphysical education. Founded by Christine Breese, UMS has emerged as a beacon in the metaphysical education landscape, offering an innovative approach that transcends traditional learning. Nestled within the serene redwoods of Arcata, California, UMS offers a sanctuary for those seeking profound spiritual truths and personal growth. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the university continues to empower students worldwide through a diverse range of courses and degree programs designed to nurture both intellectual and spiritual growth.







A Unique Educational Model

At the heart of this Metaphysics University is a commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. Unlike conventional institutions, UMS employs a distance learning model, enabling students to pursue Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral degrees from the comfort of their own homes. This flexibility caters to today's learners, who often juggle multiple responsibilities and seek education that aligns with their personal lifestyles.

The curriculum at UMS is a rich tapestry of ancient wisdom and modern insights, covering diverse topics such as Chakras, Auras, Meditation, and Astral Projection. Each course is meticulously crafted by a team of over 40 writers, teachers, and healers, ensuring a comprehensive and well-rounded educational experience. This holistic approach not only facilitates profound personal transformation but also nurtures intellectual growth.

The Bachelor's Program in Metaphysics

One of the flagship offerings at this metaphysics college is an immersive experience designed to take students on a deep inner healing journey. Through exploring metaphysical techniques such as meditation, shadow work, and chakra clearing, students engage in a transformative process that fosters spiritual development and self-discovery.

The program consists of 40 core metaphysical courses encompassing over 1500 pages of content, and 10 electives that allow students to tailor their learning to suit their interests. Additionally, the program includes 50 guided meditations, providing an experiential aspect to the material covered. Upon completion, students earn a Bachelor's Degree title, with options including Bachelor of Metaphysics (B.M.), Bachelor of Metaphysical Sciences (B.), and Bachelor of Divinity (B.).

A Closer Look at the Curriculum

The extensive curriculum in the Bachelor's program is divided into various categories, each designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed for personal and professional growth.

Meditation Skills: This segment includes metaphysical courses such as MS101 – Meditation Skills, which explores the history and methods of meditation across cultures. It provides students with concentration and visualization practices to experience the divine within themselves.

World Spiritualities: Metaphysical courses like WR102 – Great Spiritual Masters & Teachers offer an introduction to renowned spiritual teachers and their teachings, enhancing students' understanding of global spiritual traditions.

Intuitive Skills I: This category features metaphysical courses such as IT102 – Psychic Skills, where students learn about ESP and how to access their psychic abilities through engaging games and techniques.

Health Studies I: HS103 – Herbs: A Spiritual Approach introduces students to the medicinal uses of herbs, teaching them how to make tinctures and formulas as part of a spiritual practice.

Consciousness I: This area includes metaphysical courses like CS105 – Shadow Work, guiding students in exploring their subconscious and transforming their personalities for improved emotional well-being.

Miscellaneous Courses: DR100 – Dreams & Dreaming covers the historical and philosophical aspects of dreaming, providing students with techniques for dream recall and interpretation.

The Power of Metaphysical Education

The University of Metaphysical Sciences stands as a testament to the power of earning a metaphysics degree in the path of spiritual growth and enlightenment. Its mission is rooted in the belief that humanity can coexist peacefully through a spiritual awakening-an awakening that involves recognizing the oneness of all creation and living with love, compassion, and respect.

UMS empowers students to explore their spiritual paths, develop confidence in their unique gifts, and contribute meaningfully to the field of consciousness research. Many graduates have gone on to become influential spiritual teachers, healers, and guides, impacting lives around the globe.

Building a Community of Conscious Seekers

Beyond its robust curriculum, UMS fosters a vibrant community of conscious seekers. Through initiatives like the brand new University of Metaphysical Sciences Reddit Community, students can connect with like-minded individuals and share their experiences and insights. This sense of belonging enhances the learning experience, providing a space for collaboration and growth.

The university's advisors play a crucial role in this community, offering guidance and support to students throughout their educational journeys. Their deep connection to the school's mission creates an atmosphere of warmth and encouragement, making each student feel valued and understood.

Conclusion

The University of Metaphysical Sciences offers a unique approach to learning that transcends traditional boundaries, creating a world where individuals live with love, compassion, and respect for all. Its rich curriculum, expert curation, and commitment to personal transformation provide a pathway for students to engage in profound personal and spiritual growth.

Join the vibrant community of learners at UMS and experience the joy, gratitude, and transformation that come with engaging in metaphysical studies. Whether you're seeking personal enlightenment or professional development, the University of Metaphysical Sciences offers the resources and support needed to achieve your goals.

