Travelingwiki Foundation Added To 'The Connected Parent,' One Of The Largest US-Based Special Needs Parenting Databases

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As part of work to distribute free Special Needs resources in the 50 US States, TravelingWiki Foundation has been added to“The Connected Parent ,” one of the US' largest Special Needs parenting database. This surrounds recent engagement with 40 US Senators and 50 members of the House of Representatives. This week, TravelingWiki engaged Rep. Steny Hoyer (MD-5), the senior most Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives. TravelingWiki also met on the steps of the U.S. Congress with the Former Acting Secretary, Then Acting Deputy National Security Advisor to the United States Vice President and the Deputy Chief, House Liaison Division, Department of the Air Force. The announcement follows up on TravelingWiki Foundation's assiduous work to support the military community, including recent engagement with The Military Coalition (supporting 5.5 million military stakeholders and approximately 35 military organizations).

TravelingWiki Foundation is the largest non-profit online resource globally to document resources for the non-visible disability community at US Airports. As part of that work, calls are referred to TravelingWiki Foundation from a variety of sources to serve the traveling public with information about free resources that are now offered in 11 languages. TravelingWiki Foundation is also a leader in job match facilitation for the Autism community. Recent engagement in Iowa has included an interview broadcast across Iowa with the local ABC affiliate ( ).

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to serve the military community stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation's non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation's free resources in 11 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities. Recently, TravelingWiki Foundation announced three expanded lines offering free phone-based resources: (1) 641-7-AUTISM; (2) 224-NO-BULLY; and (3) 781-2-TRAVEL. In addition, services are offered via @TravelingWiki on YouTube. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. The expanded phone lines are emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 11 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter , notes,“As discussed recently with the veterans we engaged during the presentation to Denver Post 344, we are attempting to provide travel resources across the US, especially in communities of Special Needs families. TravelingWiki Foundation is committed to offering its free resources throughout communities nationwide in ways that can benefit those in all 50 US states.”

More information about the military engagement is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at (641) 7-AUTISM or TravelingWiki.

TravelingWiki Foundation Profiled by ABC Iowa on its Work to Enabled More Access for the Special Needs Community to Air Travel

