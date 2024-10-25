Premium Income Corporation Announces Class A Consolidation Ratio

In addition, the Fund is pleased to announce that distributions on the Class A shares will be paid monthly instead of quarterly commencing in November 2024. Monthly distributions are expected to be $0.08 per Class A share or $0.96 per share per annum (compared to the previous rate of $0.81276 per annum). Holders of Class A shares will continue to receive ongoing leveraged exposure to a high-quality portfolio consisting principally of common shares of Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. Holders of the Preferred shares are expected to continue to benefit from fixed cumulative preferential monthly distributions in the amount of $0.10625 ($1.275 per annum) per Preferred share representing a yield of 8.5% on the original issue price of $15.00 per share.

