DZS Completes Sale Of Service Assurance And Wifi Management Portfolio To AXON Networks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DZS to focus its development and go-to-market strategy on its Networking, Connectivity and Cloud Edge software portfolio

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (OTC: DZSI), a global leader of Networking, Connectivity and Cloud Edge software solutions enabling broadband everywhere, today announced it has completed the sale of its service assurance and WiFi management software portfolio to AXON Networks (AXON).

“The closing of the sale of our Expresse, CloudCheck, and TruSpeed assets and IP patents to AXON Networks represents a win for DZS, AXON and customers,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO, DZS.“DZS will focus its development and go-to-market strategy on its core broadband Networking, Connectivity and Cloud Edge software portfolio.”

About DZS

DZS (OTC: DZSI) a developer of Network Edge, Connectivity and Cloud Edge software solutions enabling broadband everywhere.

