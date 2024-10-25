Listing On The Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Rigaku Holdings Corporation, a global solution partner for X-ray analysis (headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; president and CEO: Jun Kawakami; "Rigaku"), has completed its listing on the Tokyo Prime as of today.

