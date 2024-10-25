Techmediabreaks Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Leads In AI Innovation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Meta (NASDAQ: META)

is a leading company known for its social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Recently, Meta has made significant strides in artificial intelligence by launching compressed AI models that operate directly on smartphones. This innovation allows AI to work faster and more privately, using less memory than cloud-based solutions. This positions Meta ahead of competitors like and Apple in integrating advanced AI into mobile devices.

The impact of Meta's advancements is reflected in its stock performance. The current stock price of META is $579.23, marking an increase of 2.02% or $11.45. This rise indicates investor confidence in Meta's ability to lead in AI technology. The stock has shown volatility today, with a low of $571.72 and a high of $581.28, suggesting active trading and interest in the company's future prospects.

Meta's market capitalization is approximately $1.47 trillion, highlighting its significant presence in the tech industry. This large market cap underscores the company's influence and the potential impact of its AI innovations on its overall business strategy. The trading volume of 3,732,352 shares further demonstrates the high level of interest and activity surrounding Meta's stock.

Over the past year, META has experienced a high of $602.95 and a low of $292.97. This range reflects the company's growth and the market's response to its strategic initiatives, including the development of AI models for smartphones. The ability to operate AI directly on devices could be a game-changer, potentially driving further stock appreciation as Meta continues to innovate.

To view the company's most recent earnings release, visit



About Meta Platforms Inc.

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN