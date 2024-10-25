Bath & Body Works Recognized By Forbes On Its Annual“Best Customer Service” List

(MENAFN- 3BL) October 25, 2024 /3BL/ - Today Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on Forbes' Best Customer Service list . The second annual list recognizes the top brands that go above and beyond to surprise and delight their customers.

In partnership with data analytics company HundredX, Forbes conducted a 12-month survey of 181,000 people in the United States. The survey findings provided 4.4 million ratings of more than 3,500 brands based on four factors: personal interaction, speed, services and resolution. The top 300 companies made the final list.

Bath & Body Works has been a global leader in fragrance for more than three decades. Currently the brand's products can be found in approximately 40% of U.S. households, and many more around the world. Bath & Body Works continues to build on that proven success by meeting their customer needs and expanding into new categories like laundry, haircare, lip care and men's.

Additionally, the brand continues to invest in its technology capabilities to deliver new levels of customer service, agility and performance. Recently, Bath & Body Works released an enhanced mobile app to streamline the customer experience and deepen engagement in the brand's award-winning loyalty program.“Our customers are at the center of everything we do. We're committed to providing a seamless experience and deepening our connection every time they engage with our brand,” says Maurice Cooper, Chief Customer Officer at Bath & Body Works.“This recognition is a testament to our successful strategy, reinforces the brand love from our loyal fanbase and highlights our one-of-a-kind retail experience that truly sets us apart.”

Forbes has previously recognized Bath & Body Works for its industry-leading customer experience efforts.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,870 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 490 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks .