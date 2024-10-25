Gujarat: 51 Illegal Immigrants Detained In Ahmedabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 25 (IANS) Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested 51 suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and rescued minors, forced into prostitution, after uncovering two cases involving forged identity documents and human trafficking.

Gujarat Home Harsh Sanghavi wrote on social media:“Kudos to the Ahmedabad Crime Branch! Based on thorough investigations into ongoing forgery and counterfeit document cases, 51 illegal Bangladeshi citizens have been detained. procedures have begun, and they will be sent back to Bangladesh.”

The first case, filed with sections 465, 467, and 468 of the IPC, revealed a network allegedly led by Faruk Mondal and others involved in producing forged documents to establish false identities.

Crime Branch officials have arrested both the main accused and an accomplice who aided in the creation of these fake documents.

Authorities are now scrutinising over 200 suspected forged documents as part of the ongoing investigation.

In a parallel investigation, another FIR was registered under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, POCSO Act, and sections of the BNS for a human trafficking case involving minor girls trafficked and coerced into prostitution.

Crime Branch teams raided locations where the minors were allegedly confined, successfully rescuing them. Initial findings indicate that over 100 women may have been coerced into prostitution, sending the proceeds back to their home country.

Financial records are currently being analysed to trace the criminal network's earnings.

Following these investigations, Crime Branch teams conducted further operations in the Chandola Lake area, detaining 51 suspected illegal immigrants found to be residing without legal documentation.

Additionally, approximately 150 individuals are under interrogation and verification by the Crime Branch as part of a citywide crackdown on unlawful activities.