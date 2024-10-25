Germany Rejects Ukraine's Accession To NATO

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- Germany expressed Friday its rejection to Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz explained, in a statement in Berlin, that a country at war can't become a member of NATO.

He pointed out the need to discuss the security guarantees that can be provided to Ukraine after the end of the war, noting that there are discussions in this regard with the Ukrainians and within the framework of the military alliance.

The German chancellor's statements came within the country's position, which has always rejected Ukraine's immediate accession to NATO.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently expressed his belief in making progress in terms of his country's joining the alliance after the US elections in early November. (end)

