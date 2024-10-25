Gulmarg Attack: LG Sinha Pays Tributes To Slain Army Soldiers, Porters
Date
10/25/2024 7:07:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid floral tributes on Friday to the soldiers and porters who were killed in a terror attack in Gulmarg a day before.
Sinha visited the Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps unit, also known as Chinar Corps, to pay homage to the slain soldiers and porters.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Paid homage to the brave soldiers and Defence Porters who made the supreme sacrifice in the service to the nation in Butapathri Sector on October 24, 2024,” the LG said in a post on X.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said the country will never forget their selfless service and supreme sacrifice.
“We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families,” he added.
Read Also
NDA Govt's Policies Completely Failed To Establish Security, Peace In J&K: Rahul Gandhi
Gulmarg Attack: Toll Mounts To 5 As Injured Soldier Succumbs
Terrorists attacked an Army vehicle six kilometres from the popular tourist spot of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.
The ultras opened fire on the Army vehicle in the Bota Pathri area in the evening hours. The vehicle was headed for the Nagin post in the Affarwat range.
Two Army soldiers and porters were killed in the attack.
The Army has identified the two slain soldiers as Riflemen Kaisar Ahmad Shah and Jeevan Singh.
Officials said the two porters were Mushtaq Ahmed Choudhary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir, both residents of the Boniyar area of Uri.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25102024000215011059ID1108817970
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.