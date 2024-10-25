110 People Evacuated From Two Areas In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 110 people, including 11 children, were evacuated from Kupiansk and Borova in Kharkiv region over the past day.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, on , as relayed by Ukrinform.

Syniehubov noted that yesterday evening, a grass fire spread over an area of 150 square meters in Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv district, following the Russian shelling.

In Kupiansk, a residential apartment building was destroyed by the shelling. An also partially destroyed a two-story commercial building, damaging 12 kiosks, government offices, a kindergarten, and several residential buildings. A 73-year-old woman was killed, and 10 people were injured.

In Borivska Andriivka, Izium district, a private house, garage, and fence were damaged by shelling.

According to Syniehubov, the Russian forces attempted eight assaults near Vovchansk and Starytsia in the Kharkiv sector of the front. In the Kupiansk sector, there were 14 enemy attacks over the past day. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled assaults near Holubivka, Pishchane, Lozova, Kruhliakivka, Novoosynove, Kolisnykivka, and Vyshneve.

Despite the tense situation, Syniehubov reports a slowdown in the evacuation pace from the left bank of the Oskil River in Kupiansk district. Approximately 2,500 residents remain in the most dangerous areas of Kupiansk, including two families who are hiding children to avoid forced evacuation.