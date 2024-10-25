Community Strongly Condemns European Parliament's Resolution Regarding Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
With this resolution, the European Parliament is making its own
“contribution” to the slander campaign against Azerbaijan that has
intensified ahead of COP29, Azernews reports,
citing the statement made by the Western Azerbaijan Community in
relation to the European Parliament's resolution against
Azerbaijan.
The statement emphasizes that, for the Western Azerbaijani
people and the Azerbaijani people as a whole-who have historically
suffered from foreign occupation, ethnic cleansing, and the
destruction of cultural heritage-ensuring respect for international
humanitarian and human rights law is of great importance:
"For the millions of Western Azerbaijanis who have faced ethnic
cleansing by Armenia over various periods, the right to return is a
vital and sacred duty. Although existing international conventions
impose specific obligations on participant states concerning the
systematic violations of the rights of the Azerbaijani people, many
of them, especially Western countries, have remained indifferent to
these issues. Not only have they ignored these rights violations,
but they have even encouraged Armenia to continue its infamous
actions of occupation and ethnic cleansing, continually hindering
the establishment of peace in the region."
It was highlighted that certain forces, concerned about the
emergence of prospects for sustainable peace in the region
following Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity and
sovereignty, have intensified their disruptive actions:
"In these infamous activities, often pursued through
parliamentary channels, the U.S. Congress, European Parliament, and
parliaments of France, the Netherlands, and other countries have
been particularly active. The same hypocritical forces that
supported the ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis from Armenian
territory and the previously occupied Azerbaijani territories,
prevented their return, and systematically destroyed their cultural
heritage now level accusations against Azerbaijan, the victim of
all these actions."
The community's statement adds that the latest notorious
resolution adopted by the European Parliament on October 24, 2024,
falls into this category. With this resolution, the European
Parliament contributes to the slander campaign against Azerbaijan
that has intensified ahead of COP29.
"Let us recall that the European Parliament, which called for
the transfer of the former 'NKAO' to the Armenian SSR in 1988, has
institutionalized its hostility toward the Azerbaijani people over
the years, adopting dozens of documents filled with hatred and
slander against Azerbaijan in violation of international law. It is
ridiculous that such a document was adopted on the very day when
the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia met in Kazan. The remarks of
crusading-minded deputies, especially from France, who seem to
compete with one another in these discussions, are disgusting," the
statement highlighted.
The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemned the European
Parliament and others for conducting ethnic and religious
discrimination against the Azerbaijani people, for attempting to
rekindle conflict in the region, and for dressing up these
disgraceful actions as“human rights protection.” It also declared
that it would continue to expose these anti-Azerbaijani policies
and attempts to advance political agendas under the guise of human
rights.
